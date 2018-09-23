VnExpress International
Vietnam’s vice president appointed acting president

By Bao Ha   September 23, 2018 | 01:47 pm GMT+7
Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh has been appointed Vietnam's acting president. Photo by VnExpress

Vietnamese Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh has taken over as Head of State following the passing of President Tran Dai Quang on Friday.

The National Assembly, Vietnam’s parliament, announced the appointment Sunday, citing provisions in the Constitution, the NA, and the Politburo, the Party’s decision making body.

President Quang’s passed away on Friday morning after fighting a rare, serious illness for more than a year.

Thinh, 59, a native of the central province of Quang Nam, holds a masters degree in political science and bachelor’s degrees in Law and History.

Among the leading official positions she has held earlier are the Deputy Chairwoman of the Vietnam’s Women's Union and Party Secretary of Vinh Long Province.

She became Vice President on April 8, 2016.

Sunday’s announcement makes Thinh Vietnam’s first female head of state. She will be the acting president until a new one is officially elected by the National Assembly.

The National Assembly’s next session is scheduled to open on October 22.

Tags: Vietnam president Tran Dai Quang Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh
 
