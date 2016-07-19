Vietnamese workers have lunch with maggots at Taiwanese-invested factory

A video showed 0.5 centimeter brown maggots crawling over a piece of meat.

Representatives of the trade union as well as top leaders tried to explain that flies had landed on meat and died, leading to the maggots.

However, the staff didn’t accept the explanation. They skipped their meals, stopped working and asked for another investigation.

In response, the company bought bread and milk to replace the maggot-ridden meals. They also promised to conduct thorough checks, and if the canteen was found to have served contaminated meat, all the kitchen staff would be dismissed.

After three hours of deliberation, the employees returned to work.

Talking to the press, a representative from the company admitted there were both maggots and flies on the meat. The Department of Food Safety in Hai Duong Province has stepped in to offer the final conclusion.

ForViet Industrial Company is a Taiwanese textile firm that makes products for foreign markets such as the U.K., France and the Netherlands. The company employs around 500 Vietnamese workers.

