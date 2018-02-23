Vietnamese workers become internet stars in Taiwan after giving up train seat for toddlers

A photo shared by Taiwanese mother Ruian Wu on social media shows two Vietnamese sharing a seat on a train after they gave up their other space for her children.

Two Vietnamese migrant workers who shared a seat on a crowded Lunar New Year train in Taiwan so that a family could use the other one have become social media darlings.

Ruian Wu, a Taiwanese mother, took a photo of the young men and shared it on social media to thank them for sharing the space with her children, and the post has gone viral with thumbs-up and overflowing hearts popping up all over.

Wu told Taiwanese news website ETtoday that her family was boarding an express train for a one-hour journey from Taoyuan to Qidu District in Keelung at the end of the Lunar New Year on Tuesday.

She managed to find two seats for her children on the crowded train, but soon found out they had been reserved by the two Vietnamese workers.

But the men told her, in simple Chinese, that the children could have one of their seats.

Then one of the men sat on the other’s lap, as shown in the photo that Wu took without them knowing.

The mother said that the men’s generosity made her family’s journey easier.

Several Taiwanese netizens said the young men are role models for many locals.