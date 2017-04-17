Vietnamese worker stabbed to death by burglar in Angola

A Vietnamese worker was fatally stabbed by a robber who broke into her rented apartment in Angola earlier this month.

The Vietnamese Embassy in Angola said Nguyen Thi Dao, 38, was stabbed to death 10 days ago.

Her body arrived back in her hometown in the central province of Ha Tinh on Sunday. Her sister told Gia Dinh & Xa Hoi newspaper that her fellow workers had donated around $15,000 to send her home.

Dao was divorced but had two children who live with her mother.

Last December, a 29-year-old woman from Ha Tinh was burned to death in Angola after she failed to hand over money to a group of robbers who broke into her hostel. An Angolan worker staying with her was seriously injured.

In March last year, two male Vietnamese workers, also from Ha Tinh, were killed by armed robbers. Similar deaths have also been reported in previous years.

Vietnamese recruitment firms received a license to send workers to Angola in early 2014, but tens of thousands of Vietnamese are working there on short-term, unofficial contracts, mostly in the construction industry.