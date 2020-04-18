Vietnamese women more vulnerable to Covid-19 than men

Three women are being treated for Covid-19 at the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases in Hanoi, March 24, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Ngoc Thanh.

This is in contrast to global data, which indicates more men are likely to get Covid-19 and die from the disease than woman.

A recent study by the Ministry of Health of more than 200 patients aged 20-59 comprised 64 percent women.

Of them, 43 percent of infections were transmitted between women and just 10 percent between men.

The experts who did the survey said most patients came in "very close contact" with a source of transmission without wearing a face mask while talking.

At the two biggest hotspots in Hanoi, Bach Mai Hospital and Ha Loi Village in Me Linh District, the survey found that the virus was transmitted most among working class people.

Nguyen Huy Nga, a former head of the General Department of Preventive Medicine, said: "They are people who have little guarantee in terms of hygiene and materials for disease prevention. Besides, they have little access to official information and so are negligent in preventing infection."

Asked about more women than men contracting the disease, he said "more research needs to be done."

Vietnam’s Covid-19 tally has stayed at 268 since Thursday morning. Of those diagnosed with it, 67 are in hospital now while 201 recovered and were discharged.

Of the total number of infections in the country, around 40 percent were transmitted within the community while the other patients came to Vietnam from other countries with the infection.