Vietnamese women arrested in Singapore for public nudity, drug offenses

Police in Singapore arrested eight women last week, seven of them Vietnamese nationals, for public nudity and drug-related offenses.

The women were arrested during a six-hour joint operation conducted at public entertainment outlets in Cuppage Plaza from 11 p.m. on January 11, the Straits Times reported on Tuesday.

Three women were arrested for appearing nude in a public place, and two of them also face employment and immigration-related charges.

The other five women were arrested for drug-related offences. Seven of the women were Vietnamese, while the eighth was Malaysian, said the Straits Times.

The investigation is ongoing.

The police said they take "a serious view of anyone found breaking the law and will continue to work with other law enforcement agencies to eradicate criminal activities."