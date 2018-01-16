VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnamese women arrested in Singapore for public nudity, drug offenses

By Ngan Anh   January 16, 2018 | 03:55 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese women arrested in Singapore for public nudity, drug offenses
Three women were arrested for appearing nude in a public place, two of whom were also arrested for employment and immigration-related offences. Photo: Singapore Police Force

The women were seized during a six-hour police operation at public entertainment outlets.

Police in Singapore arrested eight women last week, seven of them Vietnamese nationals, for public nudity and drug-related offenses.

The women were arrested during a six-hour joint operation conducted at public entertainment outlets in Cuppage Plaza from 11 p.m. on January 11, the Straits Times reported on Tuesday.

Three women were arrested for appearing nude in a public place, and two of them also face employment and immigration-related charges.

The other five women were arrested for drug-related offences. Seven of the women were Vietnamese, while the eighth was Malaysian, said the Straits Times.

The investigation is ongoing.

The police said they take "a serious view of anyone found breaking the law and will continue to work with other law enforcement agencies to eradicate criminal activities."

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam women arrested naked Singapore
 
Read more
Vietnam, Laos join forces to crack multinational drug ring

Vietnam, Laos join forces to crack multinational drug ring

Asia a key battleground in fight against killer air pollution: UN

Asia a key battleground in fight against killer air pollution: UN

Seven Chinese nationals arrested for illegally entering Vietnam

Seven Chinese nationals arrested for illegally entering Vietnam

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Dogs vs. boar deathmatch in Hanoi sparks outrage on social media

Dogs vs. boar deathmatch in Hanoi sparks outrage on social media

Video captures Vietnamese bus driver busy doing paperwork at the wheel

Video captures Vietnamese bus driver busy doing paperwork at the wheel

Vietnamese man fined for letting 10-year-old nephew drive truck

Vietnamese man fined for letting 10-year-old nephew drive truck

Laos drug lord 'Mr X' jailed for life by Thai court

Laos drug lord 'Mr X' jailed for life by Thai court

 
go to top