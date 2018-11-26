Vietnamese women arrested for bomb joke at Malaysia airport

A man stand near flight information boards at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) outside Kuala Lumpur. Photo by Reuters/Samsul Said

While getting ready to board a flight from Kuala Lumpur to Hanoi last Thursday, the two women told the airport crew that they were carrying bombs in their luggage.

One of the women, who were traveling together on Vietnamese flag carrier Vietnam Airlines, made the statement about bombs twice.

Airport authorities isolated the two passengers and their luggage for checking and questioning. No bomb was found.

As of Monday morning, the two women were still in custody and no date had been announced for their trial.

Vietnam Airlines said false threats usually force carriers to delay flights and even evacuate passengers. Apart from other punitive measures, such passengers are usually banned from flying for a year.