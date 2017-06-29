Vietnamese woman named among Asia’s top 100 scientists

A Vietnamese woman has been named among Asia’s top 100 scientists by the online publication Asian Scientist Magazine.

Le Thi Kim Phung, born in 1975, is deputy dean of the Faculty of Chemical Engineering at Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology.

Phung was also named a finalist of the ASEAN-U.S. Science Prize for Women. She studied the science behind turning agricultural waste from plants like rubber seed oil, ground coffee beans and fruit into biofuel.

Phung and two other scientists on the sub-list for Agricultural Sciences. Screenshot from the Asian Scientist website.

Also in the sub-list of Agricultural Sciences, Phung was accompanied by two others scientists from Indonesia and China.

Asian Scientist Magazine was launched in early 2011 by Asian Scientist Publishing Pte. Ltd. The Singapore-based company also launched a print version in January 2014 that is widely circulated across Asia.

In the first Asian Scientist 100’s held last year, Vietnamese scientists Dr. Tran Lien Ha Phuong from Vietnam National University-Ho Chi Minh City and Dr. Dang Thi Oanh from Thai Nguyen University made the list.