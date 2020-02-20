VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnamese woman infected with coronavirus in China recovering: foreign ministry

By Viet Anh   February 20, 2020 | 07:30 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese woman infected with coronavirus in China recovering: foreign ministry
Medical staff members wear protective clothing to help stop the spread of the novel coronavirus at the Wuhan Red Cross Hospital in China's Wuhan City, January 25, 2020. Photo by AFP.

A Vietnamese woman in China, infected with the novel coronavirus is recovering well, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Thursday.

"She is receiving intensive treatment and the health of the Vietnamese citizen is getting better," foreign ministry deputy spokesman Doan Khac Viet said at a press meet.

30-year-old Gieng Ly Mui, who tested positive with the Covid-19 virus in China’s Jiangxi Province on January 29, was treated at the People’s Hospital in Huichang County, Ganzhou City, before being transferred to Hospital 5 in the same city on January 31.

Mui, married to a Chinese man, hails from the southern province of Dong Nai. She is the only Vietnamese citizen infected with the Covid-19 virus outside of Vietnam, Viet said.

"Vietnam is closely monitoring the epidemic in China and other countries where it is present. Diplomatic agencies are constantly updating themselves with relevant information, have announced hotlines and are keeping in touch with citizens, ready to initiate protective measures when necessary," he added.

As of Thursday, Vietnam had 16 confirmed infection cases, of whom 14 have recovered and been discharged from hospitals.

The global death toll of the epidemic has reached 2,130 – one each in South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, France and the Philippines, two each in Hong Kong, Iran and the Diamond Princess cruise ship currently quarantined off a Japanese port, and the rest in mainland China.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Vietnamese China novel coronavirus nCoV Covid-19 infection outbreak epidemic
 
Read more
Hanoi considers expanding pedestrian zone around Hoan Kiem Lake

Hanoi considers expanding pedestrian zone around Hoan Kiem Lake

Rain cuts rivers through central Vietnam

Rain cuts rivers through central Vietnam

Vietnamese mother arrested in Taiwan for abandoning newborn: report

Vietnamese mother arrested in Taiwan for abandoning newborn: report

Vietnam appeals court to rule on bloggers’ case

Vietnam appeals court to rule on bloggers’ case

Yearlong farming cycle is bleeding Vietnam's Mekong Delta dry

Yearlong farming cycle is bleeding Vietnam's Mekong Delta dry

Vietnam drug kingpin, 8 henchmen get death sentence for heroin smuggling

Vietnam drug kingpin, 8 henchmen get death sentence for heroin smuggling

Vietnamese man feared to have set himself on fire in disturbing Facebook dare

Vietnamese man feared to have set himself on fire in disturbing Facebook dare

Vietnamese cop probed for fatal hit-and-run crash

Vietnamese cop probed for fatal hit-and-run crash

 
go to top