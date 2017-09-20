VnExpress International
Vietnamese woman gets 20 years for trafficking people to China

By Phuc Hung   September 20, 2017 | 05:30 pm GMT+7

She was captured after two of her victims escaped from their two-year ordeal and informed police.

A court in the southern province of Kien Giang sentenced a woman to 20 years in jail on Wednesday for trafficking four women and a 13-year-old girl to China.

Doan Hong Hue stands trial for human trafficking. Photo by VnExpress/Hieu Tran

Doan Hong Hue, 55, was accused of lying to her vicitms about well-paid jobs in Quang Ninh Province, which neighbors China, before sending them across the border.

She was paid nearly 200 million ($8,800) for the five people.

Two of them escaped and returned to Vietnam last December after more than two years and reported the case to police.

Vietnamese trafficking victims rose nearly 13 percent to 1,128 in 2016, and only around half of them have been rescued, according to a government report.

Most of the victims were uneducated women and children from poor areas. They were sold to men seeking wives in China, Malaysia and South Korea, or just to bear children or work as prostitutes in these countries, the report said.

