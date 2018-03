Vietnamese woman fined for offering sex services to policeman in Malaysia

A court in Malaysia fined a Vietnamese woman 2,000 ringgit ($465) on Tuesday for offering sex services to a policeman, Malaysian national news agency Bernama reported.

The woman, 36, was charged with “soliciting for the purpose of prostitution” after propositioning the police officer at a shopping mall on June 21.

She pleaded guilty and paid the fine.

The charge can lead to a year in jail under Malaysia’s penal code, but her lawyer said it was her first offense and she regretted her actions.