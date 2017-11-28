VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnamese woman caught sending garbage on 800-mile train journey to Saigon

By Duc Hung   November 28, 2017 | 10:28 am GMT+7

The woman said a local dump had been closed for upgrade work so there's nowhere for people to dispose of their trash.

A Vietnamese woman has been fined VND3 million ($132) for hanging bags of garbage on a train bound for Saigon last week, a bizarre incident which should remind everyone of the country’s serious garbage dilemma.

A video published on social media early last week shows several people from Huong Khe District in the central province of Ha Tinh, 1,280 kilometers (800 miles) north of Saigon, hanging trash bags on a train before it left the station.

Nguyen Thi Hong was the culprit identified in the video.

Hong said she sells chicken near the train station and people are always dumping bags of garbage next to her stand, so she just wanted to get rid of it.

She said a local garbage dump had been closed recently for upgrade work, leaving people no option but to dump their trash in the street.

However, Saigon itself is not without its garbage woes. The country’s largest city with 13 million people disposes of 8,700 tons of trash every day, and burying it remains the most common treatment method.

The Da Phuoc landfill site, which receives around $3 million every year to handle 70 percent of the city's trash, is being overstretched and a bad stench has been disturbing local life since 2016.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Ha Tinh Saigon garbage pollution environment waste treatment
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top