Vietnamese woman arrested for robbing foreigner in Hanoi after a night out

By Hoang Viet   April 11, 2017 | 09:00 pm GMT+7

The middle-aged woman stayed out drinking with the man until the early hours, before ransacking his apartment.

A Vietnamese woman has been arrested for theft in Hanoi's Tay Ho District.

The victim was a British man, who filed a police report a month after the incident took place.

He told police that he had been approached by a woman in late February while he was out drinking on Ma May Street in the city's Old Quarter.

The unnamed Brit said they had stayed out until 4 a.m., when the woman said she was feeling dizzy and asked to stay at his apartment.

When the man woke up the following day at around noon, his apartment had been ransacked and his laptop was missing.

After receiving the report, police started looking for the suspect in bars around the Old Quarter, and Vu Thi Bich Ngoc, 48, was quickly identified as the culprit and arrested.

Tags: robbery scam night out
 
