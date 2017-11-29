VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnamese woman arrested for murdering newborn grandchild

By Le Hoang   November 29, 2017 | 12:32 pm GMT+7

She confessed to killing her son’s daughter on fortune teller's advice.

Police in northern Vietnam have arrested an elderly woman for allegedly murdering her newborn granddaughter last Saturday after a fortune teller told her that the birth of the baby would be a bad omen for the family.

“All evidence and testimonies prove that Pham Thi Xuan, the grandmother of the victim, is the murderer,” Lieutenant Colonel Trinh Huu Thanh, chief of police in Bim Son Town in Thanh Hoa Province, said late Tuesday.

vietnamese-woman-arrested-for-murdering-newborn-grandchild

Police at the crime scene. Photo courtersy of Bim Son's Police Department

Xuan, 66, told the police that she had killed her son’s daughter because a fortune teller told her the baby would bring bad luck to her family.

After committing the crime on November 25, she allegedly hid the baby's body and claimed that her 20-day-old granddaughter had been kidnapped by a young couple who broke into the house and threatened her with a knife.

The next morning, she dumped the body in a trash can 300 meters (984 feet) from the house where she was living with her son and daughter-in-law.

A day later, a waste collector discovered the body of the baby in a bag that also contained the name and phone number of the father.

Police are investigating further.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Thanh Hoa grandchild baby
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top