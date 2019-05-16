Vietnamese trainee falls to death from scaffolding in Japan

Initial investigations show that the Vietnamese man, whose name or age has not been revealed, was helping erecting a scaffolding at a high-rise apartment building in Chukyo District, which is being upgraded.

He suddenly fell around 20 meters (65 feet) from the 10th floor to the second floor, Vietnam Plus reported Wednesday.

He succumbed to his injuries six hours after he was hospitalized. Police are investigating the accident.

Last year marked the first time Japan became the most popular destination for Vietnamese migrant workers with over 68,700 people finding jobs there, according to statistics released by the Department of Overseas Labor.

According to Japan’s Immigration Department, Vietnam surpassed China to become the largest group of technical intern trainees in the country at 164,499 last year, an increase of 30 percent over the previous year.