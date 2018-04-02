Vietnamese traffic general calls for helicopter support on highway rescue operations

Vehicles travel on Phap Van-Cau Gie Highway in Hanoi which saw a serious tailback following multiple crashes on March 18, 2018. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Huy

Vietnam’s Ministry of Public Security has called for helicopters to be deployed during rescue operations on the country's highways.

Speaking at a quarterly conference last week, Major General Nguyen Ngoc Tuan, deputy chief of traffic police, highlighted the difficulties police faced following multiple crashes on the Phap Van-Cau Gie Expressway in Hanoi on March 18, which resulted in three deaths and an eight-hour tailback.

“When frozen traffic spans 30 kilometers, rescue missions become extremely difficult,” Tuan said on Friday, adding that some victims were in need of immediate medical help.

“One was a three-month-old child and the other needed oxygen. We had to use police cars to escort them out of the ensuing chaos for emergency treatment,” he said.

Tuan proposed more police and medical centers along highways, separate lanes for different vehicles and speed limit markers.

Media reports of the March 18 tragedy said at least five passengers and five firefighters were also injured in the crashes, which occurred as people were making their way back to the city after the weekend.

Road crashes are a main cause of deaths in Vietnam, killing an average of one person every hour last year, according to official figures.