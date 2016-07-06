Vietnamese tourist tricked into prostitution in Dubai

Police in Dubai, UAE, have detained 11 people, including four Vietnamese, after they deceived, detained, beat and forced a Vietnamese female tourist to become a prostitute in Dubai, UAE, Nguyen Thanh Quang, first secretary of the Vietnamese Embassy in UAE told VnExpress Tuesday.

The four Vietnamese arrested included Vu Dinh Dat, Ho Van Thanh, Luu Dinh Quang and Ho Xuan Thuong.

The arrest was made based on information provided by officials of the Embassy of Vietnam in UAE, who had been briefed about the criminal case from the representative body of the Vietnamese community in UAE on June 26.

Nguyen, the victim, said she paid Linh, a woman she knows, VND33 million ($1,460) for a one-week tour to Dubai. When she arrived, the people took her passport and forced her to into prostitution.

The embassy is working with local police on the case and to help send Nguyen back to Vietnam.

Emirates Airlines aircrafts are seen at Dubai International Airport, United Arab Emirates May 10, 2016. Photo by Reuters/Ashraf Mohammad

Crime in the Vietnamese community in Dubai has become increasingly complex. Last April, the embassy directly rescued two girls from Vietnam’s Dong Nai southern province. They were told to go to Dubai and work for a spa owned by a Chinese but finally were forced to become prostitutes to pay off debts.

The embassy said it will continue to cooperate with local authorities as well as government agencies in Vietnam to ensure security for Vietnamese people living in Dubai in the time to come.

