VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

By Minh Minh   March 22, 2018 | 07:51 am GMT+7
Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An
A foreign tourist rides a bicycle along ancient houses in Hoi An. Photo by Tuan Hung

One victim was a Japanese man who was riding a bicycle earlier this month when his bag was snatched.

Police in the central resort town Hoi An have arrested two men accused of committing a series of robberies in the usually peaceful town.

Duong Chien Thang, 19, and Nguyen Khanh Huy, 18, are the prime suspects behind at least six robberies involving tourists in Hoi An this month, a police report said, as cited by local media on Wednesday.

The two have admitted to several bag snatchings, including one involving a Japanese tourist who was carrying an iPhone and nearly $100 in cash.

Street crime is uncommon in Hoi An, which is known as one of the most peaceful towns in Vietnam.

The once busting trade port now draws tourists to its picturesque wooden houses, pagodas, street-side eateries and hundreds of tailor shops.

A travel forum run by U.S. magazine USA Today described Hoi An two years ago as one of the 10 most beautiful places in Southeast Asia, a place where one can find “tranquility and timelessness.”

The town, where motorbikes and cars are banned from the center, received 3.22 million visitors in 2017, up 22 percent from the previous year, including 1.78 million foreigners.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Hoi An security travel foreigners tourists public safety street crimes
 
Read more
Hanoi considers expanding pedestrian zone around Hoan Kiem Lake

Hanoi considers expanding pedestrian zone around Hoan Kiem Lake

Rain cuts rivers through central Vietnam

Rain cuts rivers through central Vietnam

Vietnamese mother arrested in Taiwan for abandoning newborn: report

Vietnamese mother arrested in Taiwan for abandoning newborn: report

Vietnam appeals court to rule on bloggers’ case

Vietnam appeals court to rule on bloggers’ case

Yearlong farming cycle is bleeding Vietnam's Mekong Delta dry

Yearlong farming cycle is bleeding Vietnam's Mekong Delta dry

Vietnam drug kingpin, 8 henchmen get death sentence for heroin smuggling

Vietnam drug kingpin, 8 henchmen get death sentence for heroin smuggling

Vietnamese man feared to have set himself on fire in disturbing Facebook dare

Vietnamese man feared to have set himself on fire in disturbing Facebook dare

Vietnamese cop probed for fatal hit-and-run crash

Vietnamese cop probed for fatal hit-and-run crash

 
go to top