Police in Scotland are looking for a gang of human traffickers after a Vietnamese victim was found, possibly fleeing from slavery at a cannabis farm.

Scotland media reported this week that a local person found the 16-year-old boy in bushes around two weeks ago.

Initial investigation found he had been taken from Vietnam to Russia before being brought to Scotland, where he would possibly be forced to work in a cannabis farm.

He escaped from a vehicle and ran for around an hour before being found.

“He was found in quite a distressed state,” a detective told the Evening Express.

The boy has been given access to support services for asylum seekers. Police are investigating how he escaped and from where.

Around 3,000 Vietnamese children are in forced labor in the U.K., a number of which end up in nail bars and illegal cannabis farms across Scotland, according to local official figures.

