VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnamese teen flees human traffickers in Scotland: report

By VnExpress   February 2, 2017 | 03:56 pm GMT+7

Police said the 16-year-old would have been forced to work in a cannabis farm.

Police in Scotland are looking for a gang of human traffickers after a Vietnamese victim was found, possibly fleeing from slavery at a cannabis farm.

Scotland media reported this week that a local person found the 16-year-old boy in bushes around two weeks ago.

Initial investigation found he had been taken from Vietnam to Russia before being brought to Scotland, where he would possibly be forced to work in a cannabis farm.

He escaped from a vehicle and ran for around an hour before being found.

“He was found in quite a distressed state,” a detective told the Evening Express.

The boy has been given access to support services for asylum seekers. Police are investigating how he escaped and from where.

Around 3,000 Vietnamese children are in forced labor in the U.K., a number of which end up in nail bars and illegal cannabis farms across Scotland, according to local official figures.

Related news:

Vietnam's human trafficking victims rise 13 pct in 2016

Malaysia rescues 26 Vietnamese women from alleged human trafficking ring

Tags: Vietnam human trafficking labor poverty
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top