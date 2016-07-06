Vietnamese technology company sets up hotline following Bangladesh terror attack

FPT IS, a subsidiary of leading conglomerate FPT, has decided to establish a hotline to help its staff in Bangladesh keep contact with their families in Vietnam following a terror attack that killed several foreigners in Dhaka Capital, Vietnamplus reported Tuesday.

Islamist militants caused deaths to 20 people, including at least nine Italians, seven Japanese and an American, inside an upmarket restaurant in Dhaka, before security forces stormed the building and ended a 12-hour standoff on Saturday, according to Reuters.

Bangladesh police. Photo by AFP

FPT IS has exchanged information with their staff in Dhaka and their families in Vietnam and asked the workers not to gather in crowded places in the evening. They were also advised to go by car.

“We have prepared solutions to ensure safety for our workers in Bangladesh in case of emergency,” a company representative said.

FPT IS won a $33.6-million contract to deploy and maintain an integrated value added tax system (IVAS) for Bangladeshi tax agency in September last year. It is the biggest contract FPT IS has secured in a foreign market as of 2015. The company will implement the IVAS project at more than 320 tax agencies in Bangladesh within one year and provide maintenance service for five years.

