VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnamese technology company sets up hotline following Bangladesh terror attack

By Toan Dao   July 6, 2016 | 08:08 am GMT+7

25 workers of Vietnam’s FPT Information System Services Co. Ltd (FPT IS) will continue with their works in Bangladesh after the deadly attack on July 1.

FPT IS, a subsidiary of leading conglomerate FPT, has decided to establish a hotline to help its staff in Bangladesh keep contact with their families in Vietnam following a terror attack that killed several foreigners in Dhaka Capital, Vietnamplus reported Tuesday.

Islamist militants caused deaths to 20 people, including at least nine Italians, seven Japanese and an American, inside an upmarket restaurant in Dhaka, before security forces stormed the building and ended a 12-hour standoff on Saturday, according to Reuters.

Bangladesh police. Photo by AFP

Bangladesh police. Photo by AFP

FPT IS has exchanged information with their staff in Dhaka and their families in Vietnam and asked the workers not to gather in crowded places in the evening. They were also advised to go by car.

“We have prepared solutions to ensure safety for our workers in Bangladesh in case of emergency,” a company representative said.

FPT IS won a $33.6-million contract to deploy and maintain an integrated value added tax system (IVAS) for Bangladeshi tax agency in September last year. It is the biggest contract FPT IS has secured in a foreign market as of 2015. The company will implement the IVAS project at more than 320 tax agencies in Bangladesh within one year and provide maintenance service for five years.

Related news:

> Vietnam's FPT expands services in Japanese market

> Vietnamese tech firm FPT reports rising revenue of over $500 million

Tags: FPT IS Bangladesh attack Dhaka capital
 
Read more
Taxi driver admits murdering young woman in central Vietnam

Taxi driver admits murdering young woman in central Vietnam

U.S. offers Vietnam $500,000 to handle effects of climate change

U.S. offers Vietnam $500,000 to handle effects of climate change

Mike Tyson heads to Vietnam to join cast of Asian movie

Mike Tyson heads to Vietnam to join cast of Asian movie

Vietnamese tourist tricked into prostitution in Dubai

Vietnamese tourist tricked into prostitution in Dubai

Vietnam considers jail time for culprits behind airplane 'lasering'

Vietnam considers jail time for culprits behind airplane 'lasering'

Massive fire engulfs petrol station in Hanoi

Massive fire engulfs petrol station in Hanoi

Man in a can: homemade submarine passes sea trials

Man in a can: homemade submarine passes sea trials

Vietnamese police, military officials 'arrested' by fishermen

Vietnamese police, military officials 'arrested' by fishermen

 
go to top