Vietnamese teacher jailed for molesting 9 teens

By Pham Du   October 29, 2019 | 06:00 pm GMT+7
Dinh Bang My, a former school principal, stands trial for child sexual abuse in Phu Tho Province, northern Vietnam, October 29, 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Pham Du.

The former principal of a boarding school in northern Phu Tho Province was sentenced to eight years in prison on Tuesday for sexually abusing nine male students for years.

In a closed trial at Phu Tho People's Court, 58-year-old Dinh Bang My was also ordered to pay criminal damages worth VND165 million (roughly $7,100) to the nine victims. He is also forbidden from working for two years after serving his sentence.

From 2016 to 2018, as the school principal of the Ethnic Boarding Middle School in Phu Tho, Dinh Bang My had molested nine teens, the youngest being 14, according to the indictment.

He would ask teachers or guards to inform the students to meet him in his office. There, he assaulted the victims. Afterwards, he gave the victims candies or between VND20,000-50,000 ($0.86-2.15) as a comfort or to persuade them to keep silent.

The abuse had gone on for several years in silence since the victims were too afraid and ashamed to speak up.

Dinh Bang My was arrested in December 2018 after the victims shared details of his sexual abuse on social media, causing widespread outrage.

According to a 2018 report of the Ministry of Public Security, 80 percent of 1,600 child abuse cases involved sexual assault. Perpetrators most often include people known to the victims like neighbors, relatives, or teachers.

Tags: Vietnam children child abuse sexual abuse molestation teachers children protection
 
