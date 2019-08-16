VnExpress International
Vietnamese tank crew runner-up at International Army Games

By Staff reporters   August 16, 2019 | 07:55 am GMT+7
A T-72B3 tank used by Vietnam for the finals of the Tank Biathlon, part of the International Army Games 2019, in Russia, August 15, 2019. Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

The Vietnamese tank crew finished second after Uzbekistan in the Tank Biathlon finals of the International Army Games in Russia Thursday.

The team competed against Uzbekistan, Cuba and Uganda in the finals. The contest included obstacle runs through rivers, cliffs, pit holes and minefields, as well as simulation shooting at helicopters and other tanks.

Vietnam finished their performance in 2 hours, 25 minutes and 3 seconds, having shot 9 of 24 targets, behind Uzbekistan who shot 13 targets in 2 hours, 7 minutes and 22 seconds.

The Tank Biathlon is part of the International Army Games 2019 held by Russia from August 3-17. Twenty-four countries participated in the biathlon this year. Vietnam was participating for the second time.

The Army Games this year has attracted over 6,000 military athletes in 223 teams from 39 countries from Europe, Asia, Africa, Central and Latin America.

The competitions are being held in 10 Eurasian countries: Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, China, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Russia and Uzbekistan.

This is the second year Vietnam has sent a delegation to the event, with 125 officers and soldiers in total. The country contests in eight disciplines: tank crew, medical staff, food service specialists, emergency rescue personnel, literary/art and dancing contestants, snipers, combat engineers, and chemical reconnaissance vehicle crew.

Last year, Vietnam competed in just three disciplines at the Games, including its tank crew, who did not make it past the first round.

