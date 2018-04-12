VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnamese taekwondo artist claims gold at world junior championships

By Hoai Sa   April 12, 2018 | 02:57 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese taekwondo artist claims gold at world junior championships
Ho Thi Kim Ngan stands on the top of the podium. Photo by World Taekwondo Junior Championships

Ho Thi Kim Ngan is heading for the Youth Olympics in Argentina.

Taekwondo artist Ho Thi Kim Ngan won gold for Vietnam in the women's flyweight division at the World Taekwondo Junior Championships in Hammamet, Tunisia, on Wednesday.

Ngan defeated Canadian Josipa Kafadar in the final with a narrow 8-7 win to claim Vietnam's first medal at this year's tournament.

Ngan was competing in the 49kg division this year after also winning the 44kg division two years ago, when she was the sole Vietnamese medalist.

This year's tournament has drawn 483 artists from 11 countries.

Thanks to her success, Ngan has qualified for the 2018 Summer Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Related News:
Tags: Kim Ngan taekwondo gold medal Tunisia Vietnamese taekwondo player sports
 
Read more
For kicks: Two Vietnamese clubs among Asia’s most watched football teams

For kicks: Two Vietnamese clubs among Asia’s most watched football teams

Two Vietnamese fatally stabbed in Las Vegas hotel

Two Vietnamese fatally stabbed in Las Vegas hotel

Stormy weather strands thousands on central Vietnam island

Stormy weather strands thousands on central Vietnam island

Clarion call: Make South China Sea ‘a sea of peace,’ Vietnam exhorts

Clarion call: Make South China Sea ‘a sea of peace,’ Vietnam exhorts

Vietnam Party watchdog fingers information ministers for $307 million loss in TV acquisition

Vietnam Party watchdog fingers information ministers for $307 million loss in TV acquisition

French helicopter carrier docks in southern Vietnam

French helicopter carrier docks in southern Vietnam

Weekly roundup: Vietnam off the beaten path, noisy Chinese, cyber rules, and more

Weekly roundup: Vietnam off the beaten path, noisy Chinese, cyber rules, and more

Vietnamese court upholds jail term for 78-year-old molester

Vietnamese court upholds jail term for 78-year-old molester

 
go to top