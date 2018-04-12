Vietnamese taekwondo artist claims gold at world junior championships

Ho Thi Kim Ngan stands on the top of the podium. Photo by World Taekwondo Junior Championships

Taekwondo artist Ho Thi Kim Ngan won gold for Vietnam in the women's flyweight division at the World Taekwondo Junior Championships in Hammamet, Tunisia, on Wednesday.

Ngan defeated Canadian Josipa Kafadar in the final with a narrow 8-7 win to claim Vietnam's first medal at this year's tournament.

Ngan was competing in the 49kg division this year after also winning the 44kg division two years ago, when she was the sole Vietnamese medalist.

This year's tournament has drawn 483 artists from 11 countries.

Thanks to her success, Ngan has qualified for the 2018 Summer Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires, Argentina.