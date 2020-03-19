Vietnamese students in the UK dominate nation’s latest nine Covid-19 infections

A medical worker takes a nose swab sample from a man to test for novel coronavirus in Hanoi's Noi Bai Airport, March 18, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Huy.

"Patient 77" is a 25-year-old Vietnamese woman who lives in Hanoi's Nhan Chinh Ward, Thanh Xuan District. A Vietnamese student in the U.K., she landed March 17 in Hanoi on Qatar Airways flight QR976. She was quarantined on arrival and her swab samples tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

"Patient 78" is a 22-year-old man, another Vietnamese student in the U.K., resides in Hanoi's Bac Tu Liem District. He landed March 17 at the Noi Bai airport on Emirates flight EK394. He tested Covid-19 positive on March 19.

Both patients have been quarantined in the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases and their health is stable.

"Patient 79" is a 48-year-old woman who resides in Dong Hai District in the Mekong Delta province of Bac Lieu. She'd been living in the U.K. for the last two years.

She flew from London to Dubai March 14 on Emirates flight EK4 and landed in HCMC March 15 on Emirates flight EK392. She was asymptomatic for the coronavirus on arrival but was quarantined in Saigon's District 12.

On March 16, she had a fever and was sent to the Cu Chi field hospital, where doctors discovered that her lungs were damaged. She tested Covid-19 positive for the first time on March 17 and the second time on March 18. She has been quarantined and is treated at the Cu Chi field hospital.

"Patient 80" is the 18-year-old son of "Patient 79". He's also been living in the U.K for two years and accompanied his mother on her return to Vietnam. He too was asymptomatic on arrival but tested positive on March 18. He has been quarantined and is being treated at the same hospital as his mother.

"Patient 81" is a 20-year-old man who stays in Konplong District in the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum. He flew from Paris to Vietnam on Air France flight AF258, landing March 15 in HCMC. Asymptomatic on arrival, he was quarantined in District 12 and tested positive March 19.

"Patient 82" is a 16-year-old teen resident of Saigon's District 5. She flew with her mother from London to Dubai on Emirates flight EK30 on March 14. The young girl reached Vietnam March 15 with no symptom and was quarantined in District 12. Her swab samples tested positive March 19.

"Patient 83" is a 50-year-old American woman who lives in Saigon's Binh Thanh District. She was on Turkish Airlines flight TK612 that flew from Istanbul and landed March 15. In the 14 days preceding her return to Vietnam, she had visited Phuket in Thailand. She was also asymptomatic upon arrival and quarantined in District 12 before testing positive on March 19.

"Patient 84", another Vietnamese student in the U.K, is a 21-year-old young man who lives in Hanoi's Dong Da District. He returned to the Noi Bai airport on Vietnam Airlines flight VN54, landing March 18. He tested positive on March 19. He has been quarantined at the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases in Dong Anh. His health is stable.

"Patient 85" is a 20-year-old young man who also studies in the U.K. A resident of Hanoi's Ba Dinh District, he landed at the Noi Bai airport March 18 on Vietnam Airlines flight VN54. He tested positive on March 19 and is being quarantined in the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases in Dong Anh. His health is stable.

The country has recorded 69 novel conoravirus infections since March 6 after going 22 days without any new case. Sixteen earlier patients have been cured and discharged from hospitals.

So far, 15 cities and provinces in Vietnam have Covid-19 patients.

The Covid-19 pandemic has spread to 177 countries and territories, claiming over 9,300 lives.