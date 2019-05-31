VnExpress International
Vietnamese students bag seven silver medals at Asian informatics competition

By Duong Tam   May 31, 2019 | 02:35 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese students take part in the Asia Pacific Informatics Olympiad in Hanoi on May 19, 2010. Photo courtesy of the organizers.

Vietnamese high school students have earned seven silver medals at the 2019 Asia-Pacific Informatics Olympiad.

15 students took participated in an online examination at the University of Technology in Hanoi on May 19 and seven of them won the medals, the Ministry of Education and Training said on Friday.

The medal winners are three 11th-grade students and four 12th-gradersare from Hanoi, the northern Hung Yen and Nam Dinh Provinces, and the central provinces of Nghe An and Quang Tri.

The year’s contest was hosted by Russia, drawing 660 contestants from 31 countries and territories. The Vietnamese team finished eighth.

Last year, Vietnam won one gold, four silver and three bronze medals, standing third after China and Russia.

Vietnamese students attending the Asian Physics Olympiad in Australia earlier this month brought home two silver medals and five bronzes.

Tags: Vietnamese students Asian Informatics competition silver medals education international competition
 
