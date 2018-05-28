VnExpress International
Vietnamese students bag 6 gold medals at Asia Pacific maths contest

By Minh Anh   May 28, 2018 | 07:59 am GMT+7
Vietnamese students hold the national flag at the Asia-Pacific math competition in Singapore. Photo by VnExpress

The team was ranked second in the competition, with one student getting into the top 10.

Vietnamese students attending an Asia Pacific mathematics competition have won six gold medals, placing the country second after the host country Singapore.

Vietnam sent nine students to the 2018 Asia Pacific Mathematical Olympiad for Primary Schools (APMOPS 2018) and six of them won gold models. Tran Gia Huy from Hanoi was ranked fifth overall, entering the top 10 best performers along with nine other students from Singapore.

The APMOPS is an annual mathematics competition for students aged 11-12 organized by Singapore's Hwa Chong Institution. Initially launched in 1990 as the Singapore Mathematical Olympiad for Primary School, the competition was expanded and renamed to include students from other Asia Pacific countries in 2002.

The international round for this year's competition was held in Singapore from May 24-27 and include students from 15 countries and territories.

Vietnam has been participating in the APMOPS since 2009 and has consistently been among the top four countries in recent years. Last year the Vietnamese team was ranked third with four gold medals and one student in the top 10. In 2016, the team came in first with six gold medals and five students in the top 10, while in 2015 the team was ranked second with six gold medals and four students in the top 10.

Tags: Vietnam mathematics competition contest Olympiad APMOPS education gold medal Vietnamese students
 
