Vietnamese student wins silver at astronomy contest

Vietnamese students are honored at the 10th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics in India. Photo by VnExpress

Vietnamese students participated in the International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics for the first time this year and they brought home a silver medal.

Five 11th graders from Hanoi-Amsterdam High School for Gifted Students joined to the tenth edition of the contest in Bhubaneswar, India. One of them bagged a silver, given to those scoring between 78 and 90 percent, while the other four won honorable mentions.

The contest is an annual astronomy competition for high school students and is one of the international science olympiads. The event was hosted for the first time in Thailand in 2007 and was held in Indonesia twice, though it is still something new to Vietnamese students.

Astronomy and astrophysics are barely included in Vietnam’s high school education, except for a few select schools.

The Indian contest was held between December 9 and 19, with more than 50 teams from across the world.

