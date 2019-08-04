Vietnamese student wins People’s Choice award at international graphic design contest

Nguyen Thanh (C) receives the People's Choice award at the Adobe Certified Associate World Championship 2019 in New York, July 31, 2019. Photo by the Vietnam News Agency.

Tenth grader Nguyen Thanh of Nguyen Tat Thanh High School in Hanoi beat 200,000 rivals from 20 nations worldwide to win the prize at the contest between July 28-31.

During the ACAWC 2019 final round, contestants competed in three design categories, including making a design for an Instagram post, a banner for an email and a poster themed "Giving Tuesday," often stylized as #GivingTuesday for the purposes of hashtag activism, referring to the Tuesday after U.S. Thanksgiving in the U.S.

Since its inauguration in November 2012, Giving Tuesday has become a global movement to create an international day of charitable giving at the beginning of the Christmas and holiday season.

Nguyen Thanh’s name is announced at the ACAWC 2019, and his final project that won him the People’s Choice award. Photo courtersy of ACAWC.

The first, second and third prizes were won by contestants from Macau, Peru and Sweden. They were chosen by a panel of judges and received respective cash prizes of $7,000, $3,500 and $1,500.

Vietnam sent three representatives this year, the second time it has participated in this contest.

The other two are college students. Along with Thanh, they were chosen from a national contest organized earlier this year by Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union, the Ministry of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs and IIG, an English-teaching organization working in Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia and Myanmar.

Launched in 2013, ACAWC is a global competition that identifies the next generation of design professionals using Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, and Adobe InDesign.

Organized by U.S.-based Certiport, a provider of learning curriculum, practice tests, and performance-based information-technology certification exams that accelerate academic and career opportunities for learners, the award is held annually for students aged between 13 and 22 around the world.