Vietnamese student ‘first winner’ in International Biology Olympiad

Nguyen Phuong Thao, the first Vietnamese student to post the highest score at the International Biology Olympiad. Photo by VnExpress/Thuy Linh

All four Vietnamese contestants won medals – three gold and one silver – at the 29th International Biology Olympiad (IBO 2018) held in Iran.

The final results of IBO 2018 were announced on July 21.

Thao, a student at Hanoi University of Science - High School for Gifted Students, had the highest total score among all 261 contestants and she was given the “First Winner” title.

Thao was a silver medalist at the 2017 edition of the contest.

Four Vietnamese students (C) and two education officials at the IBO 2018. Photo courtesy of Vietnam's Ministry of Education and Training

This year, the Vietnamese team has put in its best performace to date. In 2017, Vietnam had won one gold and two silver medals.

Apart from Thao, the other three Vietnamese students also ranked high on the total score chart. Tran Thi Minh Anh was 9th, Hoang Minh Trung, 19th, and Hoang Van Dong, 64th.

71 countries and territories participated in IBO 2018, three of them as observers.