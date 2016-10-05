Vietnamese student arrested over alleged murder of Aussie businessman in Saigon

Police have detained a Vietnamese student for allegedly killing an Australian man at his house in Ho Chi Minh City in July.

Quach Phuoc Ho Tay, 22, has admitted to the police that he killed Alex Lee, 51, the director of an education and tourism company in the city, following a violent sexual act on July 15.

Following the incident, Tay, got away with the Australian man’s cash, mobile phone, motorcycle and bank card.

The student said Lee had promised to give him money and finance his travels to continue their sexual relationship.

On July 16, Lee’s colleagues attempted to contact him but to no avail, prompting them to call the police.

Police were forced to break into his house where they found his body lying naked in bed on the first floor with blood on his nose and his mouth.

According to police, Lee's motorbike was gone and there were signs somebody might have rummaged through the house.

His neighbors said Lee had been renting the house for over a year and lived there alone. He was friendly and had been seen the day before, they said.

