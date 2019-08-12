Vietnamese snipers end International Army Games run in the semis

Vietnamese snipers compete at the semifinals of the International Army Games 2019 in Belarus. Photo by Vietnam People's Army newspaper.

The sniper semifinal round of the games saw six members of the Vietnamese team competing against those from Russia, China, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Iran and Azerbaijan on the outskirts of Brest City in Belarus.

The four teams that contest the finals are Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and China.

This was the first time Vietnamese snipers were participating in the Army Games, and their performance in reaching the semifinals was impressive, Colonel Vladimir Bely, Deputy Commander of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Belarus was cited as saying by the Vietnam People’s Army newspaper.

The sniper contest is one of 24 competitions being held in the August 3-17 Army Games 2019 organized by the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation. It attracted 23 teams from 21 countries.

More than 6,000 military athletes from 39 countries in Asia, Europe, Asia, Africa, Central and Latin America are participating in the International Army Games 2019.

The competitions are being held in 10 Eurasian countries: Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Iran, India, Kazakhstan, China, Mongolia, Russia and Uzbekistan. This is the second year the Vietnam People's Army has sent a delegation to the event, with 125 officers and soldiers in total.

They are registered to compete in eight disciplines: tank crew, medical staff, food service specialists, emergency rescue personnel, armored vehicles crew, literary/art and dancing contestants, snipers, and chemical reconnaissance vehicles.