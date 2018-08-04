VnExpress International
Vietnamese-Singaporean woman jailed for killing stepdaughter’s parrot

By Dang Khoa   August 4, 2018 | 09:00 am GMT+7

A Vietnamese manicurist living in Singapore has been sentenced to four weeks in jail for bludgeoning a parrot to death.

District Judge Adam Nakhoda said Wednesday that 38-year-old Tran Thi Thuy Hang’s actions were cruel and calculated, The Straits Times reported.

According to the report, Hang, a permanent resident of Singapore, was incensed when Lucky, the parrot, pecked her cheek last October as she returned home from work. She told her husband, 60-year-old Yu Ching Meng, that she would kill the bird if it was not removed from the house immediately.

Lucky was the pet of Hang’s stepdaughter Yu Mei Ling, 26, a member of the national net ball team.

The next morning, after her husband and stepdaughter left the house, Hang opened the cage and hit the bird repeatedly till it died.

After her husband got home, Hang showed him the corpse and dumped it and the cage down the chute of their flat in Sengkang.

Yu lodged a complaint with the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority, which decided to prosecute Hang.

Tags: Vietnam Singapore parrot animal cruelty jail
 
