Vietnamese shopkeepers lose $1mil in Thai fire

By Vuong Duc Anh, Viet Anh   March 25, 2016 | 05:26 pm GMT+7
A fire in Udon Thani, Thailand on March 23 has cost several Vietnamese families about $1 million in property damage after their shops were burnt to the ground.

Thirteen Vietnamese families were among those who lost homes or business in the fire, Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Nguyen Tat Than told VnExpress this morning.

Thanh said most of the Vietnamese families had not purchased insurance, so only a few would be covered for their losses.

Officials from the Vietnam Embassy and Vietnam Consulate in Khonkaen city have already met with the families, and have made a formal request to local authorities to investigate the cause of the incident and provide assistance to those affected.

According to the consular department of the Vietnam Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Thailand has agreed to give financial support to the victims and some humanitarian groups in Udon Thaini and the Thai-Viet business group have sent financial aid.

Ambassador Thanh said Vietnam would work with insurance companies to ensure that the interests of Vietnamese citizens were protected.

