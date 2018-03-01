VnExpress International
Vietnamese rescue forces save Filipino sailor from heart attack

By Minh Nga   March 1, 2018 | 10:12 am GMT+7
The crew of Vietnam’s Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Centre transfers Filipino sailor Guerrero Rosmeni Nedia from their rescue ship to the coast of Da Nang City for further treatment on February 28. Photo courtesy of VTV

The sailor is now safe and sound at a hospital in central Vietnam.

A Filipino sailor was rescued after suffering a heart attack on Wednesday night by a Vietnamese marine rescue team.

Guerrero Rosmeni Nedia, 48, was on a ship sailing from Singapore to China when he fell sick in waters around 45 nautical miles southwest of Vietnam's Paracel Islands on Wednesday afternoon.

The captain of the ship immediately contacted Vietnam’s Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) for help, according to local media reports.

A team from the MRCC along with medical staff arrived at the vessel just in time to save Nedia and transfer him to hospital in Da Nang.

The Filipino sailor is now in stable condition.

Tags: Vietnam Filipino sailor ship rescue Paracel Islands
 
