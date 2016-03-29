Vietnamese protest in Seoul against China's East Sea moves

|
The protest took place at 1:30 p.m, in front of the Seoul post office, near China's Embassy in South Korea. As many as 200 people took part in the event.
|
The protest was co-organized by the Association of Vietnamese people, Vietnamese Women and Vietnamese students in South Korea.
|
Tran Hai Linh, head of the Vietnamese community in South Korea, said: “We are here today to demonstrate our great solidarity, firmly opposing the recent activities of China which violate Vietnam’s sovereignty over the sea and islands.”
|
The community also sent a Common Declaration (in Vietnamese, English, Korean and Chinese) to China's Embassy in South Korea, requesting the Chinese administration immediately stop illegal activities in the East Sea.
|
The protest lasted for two hours.
|
A wide range of people, from intellectuals, students, laborers to Korean-Vietnamese families joined in the protest.
|
The community displayed large banners proclaiming “Paracel islands and Spratly islands belong to Vietnam” and “China, stop militarization in the East Vietnam Sea”.
|
This is the second time the Vietnamese community in South Korea has staged a protest against China.
|
In May 2014, the community led protests against China’s illegal deployment of a giant oil rig to Vietnamese waters in the East Vietnam Sea.
Photos by Duc Luong and the Vietnamese community in South Korea