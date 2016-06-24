Vietnamese PM says not to allow "interest groups" to manipulate policies

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong in a speech in 2012 also said the country's investment strategies, planning, and policies must not be swayed by interest groups.

The government's meeting on Thursday was also attended by the cabinet members, the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry and other relevant agencies.

The Law on Enterprise and the Law on Investment both took effect on July 1, 2015, but the central government has yet to issue new decrees to provide specific guidance for their implementation.

Currently, there are 114 legal documents that set out the requirements for 167 different occupations and business sectors that were issued by various ministries, but under the new Law on Investment, they will become invalid on July 1 this year. The central government must issue new regulations to replace them as ministries will no longer have the authority to regulate this area.

According to the Government Office, 49 out of 50 draft decrees submitted by the relevant ministries are pending for the prime minister’s approval.

Failure to issue the decrees before July 1 will create a “legal gap” that can substantially affect the government’s management and the country’s investment and business environment, VNA said.

Phuc said the new decrees must remove barriers and create favorable conditions for people and businesses to promote productivity and economic growth. Ministries were asked to cut unnecessary business requirements and by-permits, and avoid issuing new regulations that may hamper people’s daily activities and business operations.

The ministries were also directed to make public the draft decrees that they have prepared through media outlets and on their websites so that people and companies subject to the regulations can give feedback. After the meeting on Thursday and with comments from relevant stakeholders, ministries were asked to adjust the drafts to make sure that the decrees have highest quality after final approval.

The minister responsible for his ministry’s decrees is held accountable to the prime minister if shortcomings are found after the decrees are issued, VNA said.

