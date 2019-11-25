Vietnamese PM in South Korea for ASEAN-Korea summit

Vietnam Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his wife Tran Thi Nguyet Thu arrive in Busan, South Korea for the ASEAN-ROK Commemorative Summit on November 24, 2019. Photo by Vietnam Government Portal.

The ASEAN-Republic of Korea (ASEAN-ROK) Commemorative Summit is held in the port city of Busan on November 25-26 to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the dialogue partnership between the ASEAN and South Korea.

The biggest international conference that South Korea hosts under the Moon Jae-in administration, this year's summit is the third of its kind after the editions in 2009 and 2014.

The event will review the development of ASEAN-South Korea relations over the past 30 years and present the shared vision of ASEAN and South Korea for the next 30 years.

In conjunction with this meeting, the first Mekong-South Korea summit will be held Wednesday towards South Korea strengthening its cooperation with five countries in the Mekong River basin.

PM Phuc will wrap up his trip Thursday.

South Korea considers Vietnam as a key partner in its "New Southern Policy." The policy aims at increasing total trade between South Korea and ASEAN to $200 billion next year from $160 billion this year.

Vietnam and South Korea established diplomatic relations in December 1992 and bilateral ties have strengthened since.

South Korea has become one of Vietnam's most important economic partners. It is currently the leading foreign investor in Vietnam, second in the number of tourists visiting the country and third in terms of two-way trade.