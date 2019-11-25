VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnamese PM in South Korea for ASEAN-Korea summit

By Vu Hoang   November 25, 2019 | 10:52 am GMT+7
Vietnamese PM in South Korea for ASEAN-Korea summit
Vietnam Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his wife Tran Thi Nguyet Thu arrive in Busan, South Korea for the ASEAN-ROK Commemorative Summit on November 24, 2019. Photo by Vietnam Government Portal.

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc is making an official visit to South Korea to attend the ASEAN-South Korea Commemorative Summit and the first Mekong-South Korea Summit.

The ASEAN-Republic of Korea (ASEAN-ROK) Commemorative Summit is held in the port city of Busan on November 25-26 to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the dialogue partnership between the ASEAN and South Korea.

The biggest international conference that South Korea hosts under the Moon Jae-in administration, this year's summit is the third of its kind after the editions in 2009 and 2014.

The event will review the development of ASEAN-South Korea relations over the past 30 years and present the shared vision of ASEAN and South Korea for the next 30 years.

In conjunction with this meeting, the first Mekong-South Korea summit will be held Wednesday towards South Korea strengthening its cooperation with five countries in the Mekong River basin.

PM Phuc will wrap up his trip Thursday.

South Korea considers Vietnam as a key partner in its "New Southern Policy." The policy aims at increasing total trade between South Korea and ASEAN to $200 billion next year from $160 billion this year.

Vietnam and South Korea established diplomatic relations in December 1992 and bilateral ties have strengthened since.

South Korea has become one of Vietnam's most important economic partners. It is currently the leading foreign investor in Vietnam, second in the number of tourists visiting the country and third in terms of two-way trade.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Vietnam PM Vietnam Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc Vietnam PM Phuc ASEAN-ROK Commemorative Summit Mekong-South Korea summit
 
Read more
Ha Tinh police save moon bear from traffickers

Ha Tinh police save moon bear from traffickers

Vietnamese universities soar up global sustainable development ranking

Vietnamese universities soar up global sustainable development ranking

SEA Games winning Vietnam piques Internet search interest in Korea

SEA Games winning Vietnam piques Internet search interest in Korea

National excitement as Vietnam march into SEA Games football final

National excitement as Vietnam march into SEA Games football final

Vietnam airports awash in red as football fans head for the Philippines

Vietnam airports awash in red as football fans head for the Philippines

Mekong River turns aquamarine due to low flows

Mekong River turns aquamarine due to low flows

Hanoi hospital cuts HIV test strips into two

Hanoi hospital cuts HIV test strips into two

 
go to top