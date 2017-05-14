VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnamese pensioner nabbed at Saigon airport for smuggling leopard skins and elephant parts

By Quoc Thang   May 14, 2017 | 08:25 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese pensioner nabbed at Saigon airport for smuggling leopard skins and elephant parts
Leopard skins were found inside the detained woman's luggage. Photo by H.Q.

The illegal haul was cleverly hidden in her luggage and worth an estimated VND2 billion ($88,000).

A 65-year-old Vietnamese woman was detained at Tan Son Nhat International Airpoirt on Sunday for trying to smuggle leopard skins, ivory and other elephant parts into the country.

The woman touched down on a flight from Africa but was stopped by customs authorities after they spotted her acting suspiciously. During a luggage inspection, they discovered three sets of leopard skin as well as elephant parts, including 4 kilograms (24lbs) of ivory, nails and nine tails.

The illegal haul was cleverly hidden and worth an estimated VND2 billion ($88,000), a customs official said.

This is just the latest in a string of cases involving prohibited wildlife products to be busted by the Customs Department at Tan Son Nhat over the past month, with items including rhino horn, ivory and pangolins worth over VND10 billion stopped and seized.

On May 4, customs officials in Ho Chi Minh City detained a Vietnamese woman after finding ivory and pangolin scales worth nearly VND300 million in her luggage.

Last month, customs officials at Tan Son Nhat and anti-smuggling police also seized 5 kilos of rhino horn from two Vietnamese passengers returning from Africa.

Vietnam is considered a hotspot for the illegal trade of wildlife products, which are used for medicine and decorations and often considered a status symbol.

It is illegal to hunt, kill, trade or transport wild animals in Vietnam, but the high returns continue to lure many people into trafficking networks.

Related News:
Tags: smuggle wildlife ivory puma customs
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top