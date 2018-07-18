VnExpress International
Vietnamese netizens go ape over World Cup

By Bao Lam, Dang Khoa   July 18, 2018 | 10:00 am GMT+7
Football lovers in Vietnam watching a World Cup match attentively on Bui Vien Street in Saigon. Photo by Quynh Tran

Vietnam has been listed as the top country in the world for the number of “World Cup” searches as of Wednesday morning.

According to data from Google Trends, the other countries in the Top 5 are Nepal (2), Bolivia (3), Kyrgyzstan (4) and Indonesia (5).

The data indicates that most searches in Vietnam come from rural areas except for the central resort hubs Nha Trang and Da Nang.

VietGate Communication, a local PR agency associated with Facebook, reported that Vietnam was among top five countries with the most interactions on Facebook involving the World Cup. Other countries in this list were Brazil, U.S., Mexico and India.

Facebook said on its official page that more than 2.3 billion interactions related to the World Cup were generated by 383 million users.

In these interactions, the most discussed teams were Brazil (1), Argentina (2), France (3), Russia (4) and Mexico (5). The five most discussed players of World Cup 2018 were Lionel Messi (1) of Argentina, Neymar Jr (2) of Brazil, Cristiano Ronaldo (3) of Portugal, Philippe Coutinho (4) of Brazil, and Mohamed Salah (5) from Egypt.

On Sunday, July 15, France clinched a 4-2 victory over Croatia in Moscow to take home the 2018 World Cup.
France fans in Hanoi overjoyed as country wins 2018 World Cup
 
 

