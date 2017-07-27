VnExpress International
Vietnamese navy tries to make amends for illegal mining near Ha Long Bay

By Minh Cuong   July 27, 2017 | 11:33 am GMT+7
One of the tree limestone outcrops that were mined by a Vietnam's navy unit. Photo by VnExpress/Minh Cuong

The unit plans to plant 1,000 trees after public pressure forced authorities to step in and close down the project.

A Vietnamese navy unit that was caught illegally mining near the world renowned Ha Long Bay in June has been trying to make amends by planting trees in an effort to “bring nature back to its status quo” in Quang Ninh Province.

“The unit will plant 1,000 trees and remove all the equipment from the mines," Vu Van Hop, a provincial official, told local media on Wednesday.

It is up to the Ministry of National Defense to decide on a suitable punishment for the unit, he added.

The purpose of the mining project and why it was being carried out by the navy remain unknown.

The project covered three limestone outcrops just one kilometer from Ha Long Town, and was shut down following complaints from local people.

Photos and videos of the mines were posted on local media, with many people questioning why authorities were unaware of the project, and others saying that they were defacing the world heritage site.

