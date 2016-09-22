VnExpress International
Vietnamese mother arrested in Taiwan for abandoning newborn: report

By VnExpress   September 22, 2016 | 09:22 am GMT+7

The migrant worker said she was afraid she could not take care of her baby.

Police in Taiwan have taken a Vietnamese woman into custody for allegedly abandoning her one-week-old baby at a temple last week.

The woman was arrested late Tuesday, a week after police in Taichung in western Taiwan received a tip that a baby girl was left at a local temple, Taiwan’s Central News Agency reported.

The girl was then one week old, wrapped in a piece of cloth and put in a paper bag.

Video footage from the temple’s camera showed a woman leaving the bag there before riding away on an electric bicycle. Police found her at a rental apartment, together with the bicycle.

Taiwan’s National Immigration Agency said the woman is a Vietnamese migrant worker who had fled from her employer.

She told police that she only realized she was pregnant when she arrived in Taiwan in January. She ran away from her employer in June on fears that she would be sent back to Vietnam due to the pregnancy.

She said she left the baby at the temple because she could not take care of her daughter properly, according to the news report.

The woman, whose identity is protected, is facing charges of abandonment and violating the Protection of Children and Youths Welfare and Rights Act.

