Vietnamese meth smugglers busted at northern border

By Minh Cuong   November 4, 2016 | 09:44 am GMT+7
Nong Van Dai and Nguyen Ba Hanh were arrested on November 3, 2016 for allegedly attempting to smuggle methamphetamine from China. Photo by VnExpress/Minh Phong

The two men could face the death penalty for attempting to traffic the drugs in from China.

Border guards in the northern province of Quang Ninh have arrested two young Vietnamese men for trying to smuggle 5 kilograms of methamphetamine from China into Vietnam.

It is the second meth trafficking case busted in the country this week.

Nong Van Dai and Nguyen Ba Hanh, both 22 years old, were arrested with the drugs early Thursday morning in Quang Ninh’s Mong Cai Town, which borders China.

Dai and Hanh said they were paid VND10 million ($441) to carry the drugs from China to Vietnam.

On Tuesday, border guards in the central province of Ha Tinh also arrested a Vietnamese man for attempting to smuggle 3,600 methamphetamine tablets from Laos.

Vietnam has some of the world’s toughest drug laws. Those convicted of possessing or smuggling more than 600 grams of heroin or more than 2.5 kilograms of methamphetamine face the death penalty.

The production or sale of 100 grams of heroin or 300 grams of other illegal narcotics is also punishable by death.

Despite numerous executions, drug trafficking continues in border areas.

Tags: drug smuggling Mong Cai China border
 
