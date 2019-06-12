Vietnamese men sentenced to death for drug trafficking

The drugs and belongings police collected from the two male drug smugglers in Ha Tinh Province. Photo by VnExpress.

Tran Xuan Thanh, 31, and Vo Quoc Duong, 42, were caught carrying 32 kilos of methamphetamine and 10 packs of heroin, each weighing around 350 grams, from Laos to Vietnam via the border in Ha Tinh Province last October.

Thanh got the drugs from a Lao woman and agreed to take it over the border for VND50 million ($2,100).

Thanh and Duong got caught when entering Vietnam in Cam Xuyen District in a bus registered with a Lao plate.

Vietnam is known to have some of the world’s toughest drug laws. Those convicted of possessing or smuggling more than 600 grams of heroin or cocaine or more than 2.5 kg of methamphetamine face the death penalty.

The production or sale of 100 grams of heroin or 300 grams of other illegal narcotics is also punishable by death.

Vietnam is a key trafficking hub for narcotics from the Golden Triangle, an intersection of Laos, Thailand and Myanmar, the world's second largest drug producing area after the Golden Crescent in South Asia.