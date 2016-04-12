VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnamese men's cancer mortality rate among highest in the world: expert

By Nam Phuong, Vuong Anh   April 12, 2016 | 07:27 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese men's cancer mortality rate among highest in the world: expert
Lung cancer is the most common type of cancer in Vietnam. : B.V

The cancer mortality rate of Vietnamese men is among the highest in the world, according to an expert who was addressing a conference held in Hanoi on April 12.

Associate Professor and Deputy Director of K hospital (Hanoi) Tran Van Thuan said that Vietnam ranks third in the world with the number of male cancer cases at 135.2 – 178.3 patients for every 100,000 men.

Thuan said the mortality rate of Vietnamese male cancer patients is also among the highest in the world, with over 142 cancer deaths per 100,000 people.

Complicated cancers among adult males in Vietnam are prevelent, Thuan said, and the majority of the population, especially men, neglect their health. Diagnosis and treatment of cancer only occurs in the latter stages of the disease in over 70 percent of the cases, when the chances of beating the cancer have greatly decreased.

Statistic shows that the cancer rate per 100,000 people among the country's male population has increased from 29.3 in 2000 to 35.1 in the past 10 years.

The cancer rate among Vietnamese women is lower with breast cancer accounting for the highest rate which stands at 30 for every 100,000 women, while cervical cancer is the only type of cancer to have fallen, from 17.3 to 13.6 per 100,000. 

According to Thuan, most patients who are diagnosed with cancer seek treatment in the later stages. The figure is near 88 percent for liver cancer and 84 percent for lung cancer, while more common types of cancer found in women such as breast and cervical cancer are 50 and 54 percent respectively. 

According to Professor Pham Cam Chuong from Bach Mai Hospital, cancer is a burden not only in Asia but also on other continents. The World Health Organization estimated in 2012 that the world has recorded 14 million new cancer cases and 8.2 million deaths. In 2020, this figure is projected to rise to 22 million and more than half of them are at risk of dying.

“The majority of cancer patients live in low and middle-income countries such as Vietnam. This disease is becoming a silent health disaster,” Chuong said.

Tags: cancer health male population
Read more
US expert: Mekong historic drought may caused by China dramatic economic slowdown

US expert: Mekong historic drought may caused by China dramatic economic slowdown

Vietnam's wild tigers on the edge of extinction

Vietnam's wild tigers on the edge of extinction

The first orders of Vietnam’s new prime minister

The first orders of Vietnam’s new prime minister

Hackers attack Quang Ninh’s email system

Hackers attack Quang Ninh’s email system

Elite Central Highlands forces celebrate anniversary

Elite Central Highlands forces celebrate anniversary

Prisoner of the Century files $800,000 lawsuit for false murder charges

Prisoner of the Century files $800,000 lawsuit for false murder charges

The most read newspaper in Vietnam: VnExpress launches international version

The most read newspaper in Vietnam: VnExpress launches international version

New Vietnam PM praises G7 statement, discusses East Sea issue with U.K. foreign secretary

New Vietnam PM praises G7 statement, discusses East Sea issue with U.K. foreign secretary

 
go to top