Vietnamese medical staff strike after eight months with no pay

Thanh An-SaiGon General Hospital in the central province of Nghe An was deserted on the morning of August 2.

Patients had been transferred to other hospitals, and at the entrance, patients were informed that the hospital was closed.

Thanh An-SaiGon General Hospital on August 2. Photo by VnExpress/Hai Binh

This situation began on July 31 when nearly 200 doctors and medical employees walked out.

“I’ve been working here for more than three years with a monthly salary of nearly VND3 million ($135), but I’ve not received my salary for the last eight months. I’ve mentioned this to the hospital's directors, but nothing has been done,” a nursing staff told VnExpress.

Some staff added that they were faced with a dilemma having paid deposits of VND50-100 million ($2,250-4,500) to secure jobs at the hospital. If they quit their jobs, it would be impossible for them to get their money back.

In response, the hospital claimed that they are unable to pay workers due to financial difficulties.

Hoang Van Hao, deputy head of Nghe An’s Department of Health, said that they are working with the hospital to find a solution.

Thanh An-SaiGon General Hospital was founded in 2009 and has 11 departments and 150 beds. The hospital has about 180 medical staff.

