Vietnamese manicurist slain in Seattle purse-snatching

A Vietnamese resident of the United States was shot and killed during a purse snatching in Seattle.

The suspect accosted My-Linh “Lily” Nguyen, 45, at around 8:30PM on Thursday night and shot her multiple times, local news website king5.com reported.

Witnessees said Nguyen was walking outside her home when the suspect approached her, shot her and fled the area.

Nguyen's 15-year-old son heard the shots from inside their home and found his mother lying on the street.

Nguyen's colleagues described her as a hard-working customer favorite at the nail salon; she died soon after being rushed to hospital.

Police are searching for the suspect, questioning witnesses and reviewing area surveillance footage.

The shooting comes amid an uptick in street robberies in South Seattle, according to local police who counted 62 incidents in the last four months. Police had arrested 47 suspects, half of whom are juveniles and a number are repeat offenders.

