Vietnamese man wanted over child rape allegations in Cambodia

Police in Cambodia on Tuesday arrested a Dutch man and two Cambodian men who appeared in disturbing child abuse videos posted on Facebook. They are tracking down a Vietnamese man in connection with the assault.

Officers have taken into custody Stefan Struik, the 53-year-old CEO of Kamkav, a company that owns cocoa plantations and a palm sugar plant in Cambodia. His Cambodian employees, Ret Sothy, 28, and Oeu Nat, 25, were also arrested, while a Vietnamese man named Nguyen Thanh is still at large, the Cambodia Daily reported.

Police said the four were suspected of involvement in the torture and rape of a 2-year-old boy, who appeared naked being abused with an electric prod in videos recently circulated on Facebook.

So Sovann, deputy police chief of Mondolkiri Province, told the Cambodia Daily that the assault occurred on a local plantation owned by Struik. The victim was a Cambodian child whose parents worked for him and lived on the plantation together.

Many of the videos posted on Facebook have been taken down, including a post in which a Vietnamese woman said she felt compelled to share the graphic videos in the hope that the perpetrators would be caught.

One video which remained online until Tuesday evening showed a man using a stun gun on various body parts of the boy as he screams in pain.

The three men were taken into custody after the boy’s parents filed rape charges against them.

A police report said there was strong physical evidence that the boy had been anally raped, the Cambodia Daily said.

Police said Nguyen Thanh, who worked as a chef for Struik, is thought to have fled to Vietnam. Cambodian and Vietnamese police are cooperating to hunt him down.

