Vietnamese man survives titanic three nights at sea clinging to plastic bag

Fisherman Danh Viet keeps himself alive on the sea for two days and three nights with a plastic bag. Photo by VnExpress/Thach Thao

A Vietnamese fisherman was rescued on Tuesday night after going overboard off the central province of Quang Ngai Province on Sunday.

Danh Viet, 22, from the southern province of Kien Giang, said he had slipped and tumbled into the water.

After being held back by strong waves on his attempt to swim to shore, he bumped into a large plastic bag that he inflated and used as a buoy.

“I was hungry and cold. I thought I was dead,” Viet recalled about his two days and three nights at sea.

“I started sailing when I was 13, but I've never found myself in a situation like that. I got married recently, and when my family heard the news they broke down thinking I was dead,” he said.

At around 10 p.m. on Tuesday night, Viet saw a fishing boat and tried to call for help, but the noise from the engine drowned his voice out.

Using his last ounce of strength, Viet swam to the boat and was rescued by fishermen from Quang Ngai Province.

He has since made a full recovery.