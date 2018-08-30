Vietnamese man surrenders after killing Chinese student in Germany

The University of Friedrich Schiller in Jena City, Germany, is where the victim was studying. Photo by AFP

The Vietnamese man, whose name has not been revealed, surrendered at a local police station on Tuesday and confessed to killing 26-year-old Liu Mou, a Chinese student.

Liu was an exchange student at the University of Friedrich Schiller in Jena City, eastern Germany. He is believed to have been killed over the weekend.

Following the Vietnamese man’s testimony, police forces conducted a two-hour search and fished out a body from the Saale River in Jena.

The victim was identified as the Chinese student, the South China Morning Post reported, citing a source at the Chinese Embassy in Germany.

The motive for murder has not been revealed so far, the report said.

Germany’s media reports said the murderer was a classmate of Liu’s.