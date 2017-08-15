VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnamese man sentenced to life for killing Australian after 'painful' sex

By Binh Nguyen   August 15, 2017 | 04:21 pm GMT+7

He told the court he felt ‘so much shame’ after being tied up during intercourse, but the man refused to stop.

A court in Ho Chi Minh City sentenced a Vietnamese man to life in jail on Tuesday for strangling an Australian man to death a year ago, a murder he attributed to anger after being coerced into having violent sex.

vietnamese-man-sentenced-to-life-for-killing-australian-after-painful-sex

Quach Phuoc Ho Tay in court in Ho Chi Minh City on Tuesday. Photo by VnExpress/Binh Nguyen

Quach Phuoc Ho Tay, 23, told the court that he had met the Australian man online and they had started a relationship. The 51-year-old, identified only as Alex, was the director of an education company in the city.

In July last year, the foreigner offered to take him on an overseas trip if they had sex.

When Tay agreed, Alex tied him up using electric wire and duct tape. Tay said he felt “so much pain and shame” and asked Alex to stop, but he refused.

When he was eventually untied, he attacked the Australian and strangled him to death. He left the house with the victim’s bank card and several belongings.

He was convicted of murder and robbery, although he said he did not mean to kill the man.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam murder crimes sex foreigners
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top