Vietnamese man sentenced to life for killing Australian after 'painful' sex

A court in Ho Chi Minh City sentenced a Vietnamese man to life in jail on Tuesday for strangling an Australian man to death a year ago, a murder he attributed to anger after being coerced into having violent sex.

Quach Phuoc Ho Tay in court in Ho Chi Minh City on Tuesday. Photo by VnExpress/Binh Nguyen

Quach Phuoc Ho Tay, 23, told the court that he had met the Australian man online and they had started a relationship. The 51-year-old, identified only as Alex, was the director of an education company in the city.

In July last year, the foreigner offered to take him on an overseas trip if they had sex.

When Tay agreed, Alex tied him up using electric wire and duct tape. Tay said he felt “so much pain and shame” and asked Alex to stop, but he refused.

When he was eventually untied, he attacked the Australian and strangled him to death. He left the house with the victim’s bank card and several belongings.

He was convicted of murder and robbery, although he said he did not mean to kill the man.